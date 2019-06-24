Formosa Cafe Grand Reopening in West Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in West Hollywood for the grand reopening of the historic Formosa Cafe, which has undergone a $2.4 million, two-year face-lift by 1933 Group.

The 1933 Group, owners of La Cuevita, Bigfoot Lodge, and Idle Hour, spent two-and-a-half years and a reported $2.4 million resurrecting the landmark property. The team brought in master craftsmen to meticulously restore what remained of the original Formosa–which operated from 1945 until 2016–while staying true to the look from the spot’s mid-century heyday. They kept many of the most memorable bits of decor, from the autographed black-and-white photos, to the silk lanterns, to that green neon script along Route 66.

The new menu by chef David Kuo harks back to the last owner, Vince Jung, grandson of Lem Quon. Quon’s Cantonese fare is updated with Chinese-American dishes like General Tso's cauliflower, orange chicken, and beef with broccoli. Handcrafted old fashioned Hollywood cocktails are part of the restored restaurant menu as well.

Opens This Friday!

Formosa Cafe

7156 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA

323-850-9050