Judge Denies L.A. Councilman Huizar's Request to Delay Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination, Workplace Harassment

A judge Monday delivered a courtroom victory to an ex-staffer for Los Angeles Councilman Jose Huizar, denying the councilman’s request to put the case on hold while he deals with a federal criminal investigation.

In a three-page ruling, Superior Court Judge Richard E. Rico said the discrimination, workplace harassment and wrongful termination suit filed by former staffer Mayra Alvarez can proceed — a move that would allow Huizar to face questions under oath about her allegations.

Alvarez alleged in her lawsuit that she faced retaliation after complaining to her superiors that Huizar was engaged in an extramarital affair with a co-worker and had given that co-worker preferential treatment. She also claimed that Huizar was involved in illegal activities, such as assigning staffers to work on political campaigns on government time.

Huizar has called the allegations “completely false.” His lawyers argued that a delay in the Alvarez case would preserve Huizar’s 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.

