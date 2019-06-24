× L.A. Suing the FAA as Residents Fed Up With Noisy Planes in Their Neighborhoods

Citing concerns about airplane noise for residents in West Adams, Mid-City and surrounding neighborhoods, the city of L.A. is suing the Federal Aviation Administration to get a court to invalidate the routes jets now use to access Los Angeles International Airport.

The lawsuit follows complaints from residents in those neighborhoods who say planes are bearing down on their homes, causing a thunderous and constant commotion.

The city’s three-page petition challenges the FAA’s May 2018 publication and subsequent implementation of its “North Downwind” approach procedures to LAX.

The city pushing back on what it describes as a new policy to limit public comment on flight paths. Comments submitted to the FAA’s website on the proposed flight procedures now aren’t taken into account, the city claims.

