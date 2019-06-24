Lancaster Shooting Leaves 25-Year-Old Man Dead

A 25-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lancaster but no information about a possible suspect was released by authorities Monday morning.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot dead near Avenue J-12 and Challenger Way about 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, sheriff’s officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

No description about a possible suspect has been released by the department. Detectives believe the killing may be gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-8477, downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.