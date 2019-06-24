× Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Robbery in Connection With Bus Stop Attacks in Buena Park and Fullerton

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and other charges in connection with bus stop attacks in Buena Park and Fullerton, officials announced Monday.

Kenneth Heimlich, of Placentia, allegedly tried to “stomp a man to death” at a bus stop in Buena Park on June 12, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Heimlich allegedly stole the 65-year-old victim’s bicycle in that incident. The victim has been in a medically-induced coma after suffering serious head injuries, authorities said.

Less than two hours later, Heimlich allegedly attacked another man at the OCTA Bus Depot in Fullerton.

That incident was described by a sergeant as a “similar brutal assault type of situation that was completely unwarranted.”

Heimlich was arrested after the incident in Fullerton and investigators in both departments were eventually able to connect the two crimes, officials said.

In one of the incidents, Heimlich allegedly also attacked a person who tried to stop on of the assaults.

Heimlich was charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of second-degree robbery, three counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury, the DA officials said. He also faces a misdemeanor count of battery on an officer, along with enhancements for rendering one of his victims comatose as a result of the brain injury he inflicted on him, and great bodily injury.

The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 18 years and 8 months in prison and one year in the county jail.

He remains in jail on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8.