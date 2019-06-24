18-Year-Old Fatally Shot Outside South L.A. Market; Attacker Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are looking for a person who shot a man to death outside a market in South Los Angeles early Monday.

Los Angeles police received a call about the incident at 64th Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood just before 2 a.m., an agency spokesperson said.

An individual approached the victim outside a market and shot him, according to LAPD. The assailant then fled on foot in an unknown direction, the Police Department said.

Video from the scene shows crime tape, LAPD officers and distraught mourners surrounding a business called Happy Shoppers Market.

A man named Arthur Jackson identified the victim as his grandson, 18-year-old Moente Bowman.

"Nice young man, my clone, my first grandson," Jackson said of Bowman. "I love him very much, and I wish none of this would have happened."

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.