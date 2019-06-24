Modern & Chic Summer Fashions With VICI Collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle Expert Shae Wilbur joined us live with fashionable looks from Vici that are perfect for summer. VICI is a haven for the modern woman. They are at the forefront of social media and all about putting head to toe looks at your fingertips. To shop all the looks seen in the segment and so many more, you can go to their website or follow them on Instagram. You can also visit their stores in Newport Beach, Walnut Creek or one opening soon in Nashville.