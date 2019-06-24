Monday Forecast: Marine Layer Could Bring Possible Drizzle Before Warmup

Posted 9:33 AM, June 24, 2019, by

A marine layer could bring some light rain before a warming trend arrives. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on June 24, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.