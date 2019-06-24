Police ID Man Sought in Burglary, Vandalism of Anaheim Church

Police in Anaheim have identified a man being sought in connection with the burglary and vandalism of Anaheim church last month.

Nicholas James Prejean, 29, is believed to have broken into St. Gregory American Coptic Orthodox Church in the 1600 block of West La Palma Avenue bout 6:25 a.m. May 29.

Surveillance video obtained by KTLA shows a man who appears to be holding a flashlight and wearing gloves, walking through the building and peering through doorways. He is seen going up and down the staircase for about 15 minutes before reappearing holding items and walking out of the church.

Anaheim police were able to identify Prejean using the surveillance video and facial recognition software.

About $2,000 worth of items were stolen during the burglary, officials said.

A $35,000 arrest warrant was put out for Prejean and he faces grand theft and commercial burglary charges.

He is known to frequent Buena Park and West Anaheim. Anyone who sees Prejean can call their local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.