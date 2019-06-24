Russian Snowboarding Champion Killed in DTLA by Gunman Who Shot Off-Duty Deputy: Police

Dmitry Koltsov spent most of his life with two feet planted on a board.

His ability to pull off precise tricks and flips while vaulting through the air on a snowboard earned him a place on the podium at Russian championship meets and international competitions. Friends said his daredevil nature also made him a hero at skate parks in Southern California.

He’d even taken his talents to the ocean, working as a surf instructor in Bali and later Los Angeles.

Friends said Koltsov was hopping off a board in downtown Los Angeles on June 10 with a group of other skaters when a Kia Sorrento drove toward them. Neither Koltsov nor his friends knew the man approaching them.

Let’s not forget the other man randomly killed by gunman just before recent deputy shooting. Dmitry Kolstov was a Russian snowboarding champion & selfless friend who came to US to pursue his passions. @JamesQueallyLAT has must-read front-page profile https://t.co/4RDhWUVsOh — Maya Lau 🦅 (@mayalau) June 24, 2019