Russian Snowboarding Champion Killed in DTLA by Gunman Who Shot Off-Duty Deputy: Police

Posted 8:04 AM, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09AM, June 24, 2019

Dmitry Koltsov spent most of his life with two feet planted on a board.

His ability to pull off precise tricks and flips while vaulting through the air on a snowboard earned him a place on the podium at Russian championship meets and international competitions. Friends said his daredevil nature also made him a hero at skate parks in Southern California.

He’d even taken his talents to the ocean, working as a surf instructor in Bali and later Los Angeles.

Friends said Koltsov was hopping off a board in downtown Los Angeles on June 10 with a group of other skaters when a Kia Sorrento drove toward them. Neither Koltsov nor his friends knew the man approaching them.

