Spoken Dreams: Ariane Andrew, “Queen of All Trades”/Former WWE Star

Ariane Andrew is a self-proclaimed “Queen of All Trades”. She is an actress, a fempreneur, host, philanthropist, and more. She is perhaps best known by WWE fans as Cameron of the wrestling tag-team The Funkadactyls. Before finding herself in the world of wrestling, Ariane was working on pursuing a master’s degree after earning degrees in business marketing and psychology, while also working with children with autism.

Ariane has known since childhood that she is a natural entertainer, and a career in the industry has always been part of her hustle. She opens up about her triumphs and struggles in the WWE and how she has remained resilient to get to where she is today. Ariane talks about writing, producing, and starring in her own film, Jaded Pictures, and how she has managed to leverage her entertainment career towards philanthropy.

