Talent Agency WME Sues Writers Guild as Dispute Gets Uglier

The dispute between Hollywood writers and their agents has gotten uglier with WME filing a lawsuit against the Writers Guild of America, alleging that the guild has committed antitrust violations and is abusing its power as a union.

William Morris Endeavor, widely regarded as the largest talent agency in Hollywood, said in its suit filed Monday in federal court that it was seeking a legal remedy for the ongoing dispute that ignited in April. The guild told its thousands of members to fire their agents after the two sides failed to reach a negotiated settlement on a range of agency practices, including packaging fees.

The lawsuit accuses the guild of organizing an illegal group boycott designed to prevent WME from representing the WGA’s members. The agency is also accusing the guild of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act by forcing a code of conduct on talent agencies that would limit their business practices.

“We took today’s step with careful consideration,” WME said in a statement on Monday.

