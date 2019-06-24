West Covina Police Arrest 2, Recover Loaded Firearm Following Pursuit

Posted 1:01 PM, June 24, 2019, by
West Covina police released booking photos for two men the only identified as Cerda and Stewart on June 24, 2019.

West Covina police released booking photos for two men the only identified as Cerda and Stewart on June 24, 2019.

Two men were arrested after they allegedly led officers on a chase through West Covina, Baldwin Park and Covina, during which one of them tossed a loaded firearm out the car window, authorities said Monday.

West Covina police tried to stop a vehicle around 3 a.m. Saturday and initiated a pursuit when the driver did not stop, officials said.

West Covina police released this photo of a gun they said was recovered in Covina in connection with a pursuit on June 22, 2019.

West Covina police released this photo of a gun they said was recovered in Covina in connection with a pursuit on June 22, 2019.

The chase continued in Covina, where a passenger threw a gun out the window, according to police. The driver eventually entered Baldwin Park and crashed into a parked vehicle.

Authorities subsequently arrested the driver and the passenger, who were only identified by West Covina police as Stewart and Cerda.

Covina police recovered the firearm, which was loaded, authorities said. Baldwin Park police also assisted in the incident.

Officials provided no further details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.