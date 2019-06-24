× West Covina Police Arrest 2, Recover Loaded Firearm Following Pursuit

Two men were arrested after they allegedly led officers on a chase through West Covina, Baldwin Park and Covina, during which one of them tossed a loaded firearm out the car window, authorities said Monday.

West Covina police tried to stop a vehicle around 3 a.m. Saturday and initiated a pursuit when the driver did not stop, officials said.

The chase continued in Covina, where a passenger threw a gun out the window, according to police. The driver eventually entered Baldwin Park and crashed into a parked vehicle.

Authorities subsequently arrested the driver and the passenger, who were only identified by West Covina police as Stewart and Cerda.

Covina police recovered the firearm, which was loaded, authorities said. Baldwin Park police also assisted in the incident.

Officials provided no further details.