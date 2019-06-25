× 2 Killed, 1 Wounded in Workplace Shooting at Bay Area Ford Dealership

Police say three people have been shot, two fatally, at a Ford dealership in the San Francisco Bay Area.

KPIX-TV says the shooter opened fire Tuesday evening in the service department of the dealership on Condit Road in Morgan Hill, southeast of San Jose.

The station says authorities are characterizing it as a workplace confrontation. Police say the gunman is down and there is no active shooter. It’s unclear whether the shooter is one of those who died.

Video and photos showed police cars from several agencies swarming the dealership and employees embracing as they left the property.

Other details weren’t immediately released.