$50K Reward Offered Amid Search for Man Who Killed Victim After Theft at Taco Truck in Hollywood: LAPD

Posted 9:10 AM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:43AM, June 25, 2019
LAPD released these images of the man wanted in connection with a fatal assault in March 2019.

Police on Tuesday offered a $50,000 reward as they sought help identifying a suspect who fatally assaulted a 31-year-old man after stealing his property near a taco truck in Hollywood back in March.

Around noon on March 16, Jarick Wayne Henderson was at a taco truck in the 1500 block of North La Brea Avenue when a man apparently took some of his personal property from a nearby table, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

The man tried to flee with the stolen items, but Henderson chased him down, police said.

A fight ensued, at which point the victim was “violently assaulted,” the release read. The assault resulted in Henderson’s death.

The attacker, meanwhile, got away. He removed a red or orange hooded sweatshirt — revealing a white T-shirt underneath — before he was last seen leaving the Metro Red Line at the Civic Center/Grand Park Station, which is located on First and Hill streets in downtown L.A.

Police described the wanted man as black, 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, and with short, “bushy” dreads.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing the brightly colored hoodie, gray pants with red letters or a stripe, and black-and-white checkered “Van’s Style Shoes.”

The city is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Tipsters can contact LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide by calling 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477 or through the website LAPDOnline.org.

 

