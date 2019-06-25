× After Sacramento Officer’s Death, Gov. Newsom Says He Supports Expanding ‘Red Flag’ Gun Laws

Days after the shooting death of a Sacramento police officer, Gov. Gavin Newsom signaled Tuesday that he was prepared to sign additional gun control measures making their way through the California Legislature.

Newsom made his comments as he touted a new state law taking effect July 1 that will require background checks of people purchasing ammunition to make sure they are not prohibited from possessing firearms.

The governor was asked about the death Wednesday of Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, who was shot in an ambush after she responded to a domestic violence call.

Officers say the alleged gunman had criminal convictions for domestic violence, DUI and battery, and had guns that are illegal in California, including two assault weapons.

