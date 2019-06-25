× Body of Woman Killed in Fontana Dumped in Colton; Man in Custody: Police

A homicide investigation was underway after the body of a woman shot dead in Fontana was found dumped in Colton Tuesday, officials said.

The killing was uncovered after someone called Colton police around 3 a.m., according to Officer Rich Guerrero with the Fontana Police Department.

The call led authorities to the body of a woman who had been fatally shot.

Video from the 100 block of South Acacia Avenue, along the 10 Freeway just south of the Colton Golf Course, showed the terminus of the dead-end street was blocked off with crime tape.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators were placing evidence markers near a semitrailer parked on Acacia and in a grassy area beyond the end of the street.

Officials determined the shooting occurred in Fontana, near the corner of Boyle and Hemlock avenues, about 7 miles west from where the woman’s body was discovered.

Both locations are surrounded by trucking and machinery businesses.

A man was detained in Colton as a suspect in the killing, Guerrero said.

Guerrero said the suspect and victim knew each other, but declined to provide details on their relationship or identifying information on the man.

The woman also has not been publicly identified.

The investigation remained active Tuesday afternoon, and no further details were available.