California Student Athletes Could Sign Endorsement Deals, Hire Agents Under Proposed Law

Players from the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins play football at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 17, 2018, in Pasadena. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

California lawmakers are debating whether to let student athletes sign endorsement deals and hire agents.

The proposed law could upend the multibillion-dollar business of college sports.

A proposed law in the state Assembly would scrap policies that strictly limit the ways in which college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness. The legislation’s backers argue it is a matter of fairness.

But universities across the state are opposing the law, arguing it would put them in direct conflict with National Collegiate Athletic Association policies.

The state Senate passed the bill last month and an Assembly committee approved it Tuesday. The bill goes next to the Assembly Higher Education Committee.

The legislation is Senate Bill 206.

