Chemical Fire at Industrial Building in Simi Valley Triggers Evacuation, Shelter-in-Place Order

Residents near a fire involving hazardous material at an industrial building in Simi Valley should stay indoors, authorities said Tuesday morning.

A number of 75-gallon drums containing nitric acid were burning inside the structure on Cochran Street near Madera Road, Ventura County fire Capt. Anthony Romero told the Los Angeles Times.

The fire, reported around 6:15 a.m., sent plumes of dark smoke over several structures. A Costco store is also located nearby.

Those at the Cochran Business Park have been urged to evacuate, and employees and residents between Cochran Street and the 118 Freeway and First Street have been asked to shelter in place, the Fire Department said just after 7:30 a.m.

About 13 minutes later, the agency announced that crews have contained the incident.

“If you’re in the business park, please evacuate the area,” the Fire Department tweeted just before 8 a.m. “Nearby residents are to shelter in place at home. Close all windows and doors.”

#CochranInc: Visit https://t.co/BQpI7n1p8O for current information and an interactive, incident map. Type your address into the map to see if you’re part of the shelter in place zone #VCAlert #SimiValley #HazMat @Ventures pic.twitter.com/vJY5ogCZMs — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 25, 2019

#CochranInc #SimiValley. Here is the approximate area of the shelter in place notifications sent out by @Venturaoes to nearby residents. When it’s safe to return outdoors, an additional message from #VCAlert will be sent. pic.twitter.com/gVcSpKDtsy — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) June 25, 2019

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.