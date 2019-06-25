× Fire Erupts in Attic Space of Hollywood Home

Firefighters were called to a Hollywood neighborhood to battle a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the burning one-story home in the 5800 block of West La Mirada Avenue about 3:45 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found flames shooting out of the roof of the home, video from the scene showed.

The fire had apparently begun in the attic space of the home, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said.

It took 36 firefighters just over 50 minutes to extinguish the blaze, Stewart said.

It was unclear if the home was occupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.