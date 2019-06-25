× Gang Member Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting of U.S. Marine Outside San Bernardino Strip Club

A gang member was found guilty Tuesday in the 2016 killing of a 20-year-old U.S. Marine outside a San Bernardino strip club, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Douglas Rivas was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Flesh Club in the 100 block of West Hospitality Lane in April 2016 and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Arturo Perez Medina, a WestSide Verdugo gang member, was arrested in Tijuana in October 2016 after surveillance footage, forensic evidence and witness interviews identified him as a suspect, authorities said.

A jury found Medina guilty of murder and gang-related charges, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Rivas was stationed at Twentynine Palms at the time of his killing. He was visiting the club with several fellow Marines when he was shot, according to police.

No further details on the case were available.