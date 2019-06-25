Get Your Outdoor Space Ready For Entertaining, DIY Design Ideas With HGTV Host J Pickens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Design Expert, Fabricator and HGTV host J Pickens joined us live with DIY outdoor design ideas that will help you get your outdoor space ready for entertaining. HGTV Handmade features new DIY videos every week featuring tons of ideas to craft your entire life. From woodworking to back-to-school hacks, J. and the rest of the HGTV Handmade team have the solution for all of your DIY design needs. For more info, check out the HGTV Handmade Channel . You can also follow J on Instagram.