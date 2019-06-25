× Man Sought for Taking Illicit Photos of Woman as She Shopped at Walmart in Perris

Authorities are searching for a man they say took illicit photos of woman as she was shopping at a Walmart in Perris last week.

The incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. on June 21 at the store located in the 1800 block of North Perris Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to KTLA on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the reported sexual assault and spoke with an unidentified victim, the spokesperson said.

The victim told authorities the suspected attacker, described only as a man, took the photos of her inside the store without her permission.

The man fled the Walmart before deputies arrived.

There was no word on whether authorities had identified a suspect.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.