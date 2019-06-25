Trump Picks Stephanie Grisham, First Lady’s Spokeswoman, as Next White House Press Secretary

Man Sought for Taking Illicit Photos of Woman as She Shopped at Walmart in Perris

Posted 9:47 AM, June 25, 2019, by
The Walmart in Perris is seen in this image from Google Maps.

The Walmart in Perris is seen in this image from Google Maps.

Authorities are searching for a man they say took illicit photos of woman as she was shopping at a Walmart in Perris last week.

The incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. on June 21 at the store located in the 1800 block of North Perris Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to KTLA on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the reported sexual assault and spoke with an unidentified victim, the spokesperson said.

The victim told authorities the suspected attacker, described only as a man, took the photos of her inside the store without her permission.

The man fled the Walmart before deputies arrived.

There was no word on whether authorities had identified a suspect.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.