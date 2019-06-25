New Mexico Woman Accused of Torturing Children, Boiling Puppies to Death as Punishment

Posted 10:36 AM, June 25, 2019, by

A New Mexico woman is facing charges she beat and tortured her children and forced them to watch her kill their pets.

Martha Crouch and her husband Timothy of Aztec, New Mexico, were arrested Monday. Court records show they have not been assigned public defenders yet. Documents also say they had prior complaints in Missouri, Alaska, Kansas and Montana.

The investigation began after a San Juan County sheriff’s deputy arrested an adult child of the Crouches on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Court documents say one daughter told authorities stories of physical and emotional abuse. She said her mother boiled puppies and poisoned a kitten as punishment.

Martha Crouch was charged with child abuse and extreme cruelty to animals. Timothy Crouch is facing an obstruction charge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.