Palmdale Man Sentenced to 15 Years to Life in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Girlfriend and Her Daughter

A Palmdale man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in connection with sexually assaulting his girlfriend and her 9-year-old daughter, officials announced Tuesday.

Edward Raymond Walten pleaded no contest earlier this month to oral copulation with a child 10 years or younger and rape by force or fear, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Walten, 39, was also ordered to stay away from the victims for 10 years. As part of his plea agreement, he will be have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, officials said.

The incident occurred on March 24, when Walten was driving through the Littlerock area. The prosecutor in the case said Walten began assaulting his girlfriend. He then sexually assaulted the girlfriend’s daughter before he stopped the vehicle and sexually assaulted the older woman “in the desert,” officials said without elaborating.

The woman was able to call family members, who then alerted authorities. Walten and the victims were eventually found at the scene.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.