Panorama City Man Charged After Allegedly Killing Wife With Machete, Injuring 3 Neighbors

A Panorama City man has been charged in connection with killing his wife with a machete and wounding three neighbors over the weekend, officials said.

David Ernesto Rodriguez, 36, faces one count each of murder, premeditated attempted murder, first-degree burglary, along with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He also faces allegations of using a deadly and dangerous weapon and causing great bodily injury.

The incident occurred June 22, when Rodriguez allegedly chased his wife, Karla Rodriguez, out of their apartment along Roscoe Boulevard during an argument. The defendant allegedly stabbed the 32-year-old victim to death.

He then allegedly forced himself inside his neighbors’ apartment and attacked a couple and their 17-year-old son who tried to intervene, officials said.

The man’s arm, nose and eye were “seriously injured” by the weapon, while the woman’s head was cut and the teen’s hand was seriously hurt, according to the DA’s office. Authorities did not elaborate on the injuries.

Rodriguez was arrested at the scene by Los Angeles police officers.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday and prosecutors are recommending that bail be set at $3.35 million. Rodriguez faces 40 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.