San Bernardino Mother Arrested After Her Child Accidentally Shoots, Kills 12-Year-Old Brother: Police

A San Bernardino mother was arrested after her 12-year-old son was shot and killed by a sibling, who gained access to an “unsecured” firearm prior to the accidental shooting, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 900 block of East Central Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday, where they found the pre-teen with a gunshot wound, according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release.

The boy died after being transported to a local hospital. He was not immediately identified.

During the investigation, police discovered the siblings were able to access an unsecured gun, the release stated.

One of the children accidentally fired the gun, hitting the boy, investigators said.

Authorities have not released any information about the sibling, including an age or gender.

Police later contacted the mother, identified as 45-year-old Gabriela Keeton, and took her into custody in connection with the child endangerment case, according to the release.

Keeton was booked into jail on suspicion of child cruelty resulting in possible injury or death, inmate records showed. She is being held on $100,000 bail.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, the jail record indicated.

In the wake of the deadly incident, San Bernardino police urged owners to keep their guns locked, secured and out of the reach of children in order to prevent such accidents.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reyna at 909-384-5638 or Sgt. Flores at 909-384-5659 or flores_ed@sbcity.org.