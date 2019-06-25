The News Director’s Office: Social Life with Shally Zomorodi

On this episode of the podcast, Jason sits down with Fox 5 morning news anchor Shally Zomorodi. Shally details her path to broadcasting, which included nearly going to law school and winning a prize at the Miss California pageant that would kick-start her career. She also opens up about her large presence on social media and how it has affected her family.

