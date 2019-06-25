× Torrance Catholic School Case Regarding Labor Violations Leads to Rift on 9th Circuit

Nine conservative federal appeals court judges, including four Trump appointees, insisted Tuesday that teachers at religious schools should not be allowed to sue their employers for alleged labor violations.

Nine of 11 Republican appointees on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals expressed their dissatisfaction in a dissent from a decision to refuse to reconsider a case in which a teacher was permitted to sue a Catholic school in Torrance for firing her.

The dissent, written by a Trump appointee, complained the court had trampled on religious liberties guaranteed in the Constitution and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Catholicism contains a rich history replete with evidence that its teachers play an essential role in its religious mission,” wrote 9th Circuit Judge Ryan D. Nelson, a Trump appointee who joined the court in October.

