Water Main Break Shuts Down Major Intersection Near Fashion District in Downtown L.A.

A water main break early Tuesday blocked a major intersection near the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles.

Officials received a call about the incident on Main Street between 11th Street and Olympic Boulevard at around 5:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

A 12-inch cast iron main ruptured and caused water to flood the road, an agency spokesperson said.

As of 6:10 a.m., crews were still working on shutting down the water. LADWP expects service to be restored at about 1 p.m.

Around five to seven buildings, including homes, at least one hotel, and other businesses, were affected, the department said.

The flooded stretch of Main Street, just a few blocks away from The Santee Alley, will be closed until further notice.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.