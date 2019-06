× Western Panama Hit by 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake

The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 has struck western Panama.

The quake hit around 12:23 a.m. local time (10:23 p.m. PST), on the nation’s western coast just north of La Esperanza at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake in the Central American nation.