Year-Long Project to Cause Delays on Sunset Boulevard in Greater Bel Air Area

A year-long construction project that will cause major traffic delays along portions of Sunset Boulevard for the next year kicked off in the greater Bel Air area Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is installing four new underground circuits, which will house 27,000 feet of new cable, to service the Bel Air, Beverly Crest, Westwood and Holmby Hills communities, the utility stated in a news release.

The project will bring relief to the currently overloaded circuits, which are operating at 120 percent over capacity, according to the news release.

Crews are planning to complete the project in two phases.

Construction for phase one will occur simultaneously in two areas along Sunset Boulevard:

Sunset Boulevard between the 405 Freeway and Bellagio Road

Sunset Boulevard between South Beverly Glen Boulevard and Carolwood Drive.

Phase one begins Tuesday morning and will not be completed until the summer of 2020, officials stated.

Construction times will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

All lanes will be restored for traffic at the end of each work day, according to the news release.

Phase two of the project is scheduled to begin in 2020.