14-Year-Old Bicyclist Critically Injured by Speeding Car in Huntington Park; Driver Sought

A teenage boy who was hit by a speeding car while riding his bike in Huntington Park over the weekend is in critical condition, and the driver remains at large, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of Wilmington Avenue, Huntington Park police said in a news release. The driver was nowhere to be found.

“The witness who found the severely injured victim in the roadway did see a speeding vehicle traveling on Wilmington Avenue in the direction that the victim was found,” police said in the news release.

Although the witness did not see the actual collision, police believe the speeding vehicle was the car that struck the teenager.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Huntington Park Police Department Watch Commander at 323-826-6615.