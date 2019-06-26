× 3 Arrested in Violent Long Beach Street Robberies

Two men have been arrested in connection with violent street robberies that occurred in Long Beach last month, while an additional suspect was arrested for his role in only one of the incidents, police said Wednesday.

A May 15 incident was caught on video and showed the victim being kicked repeatedly in the head. In three other incidents, the suspects forcibly took the unsuspecting victims’ property.

Dominick Smith, 20, of Palmdale, and Cordell Lathom, 19, of Long Beach, were both arrested for their involvement in all four robberies, Long Beach police said. They were eventually charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with four counts of robbery and four counts of committing a felony while on bail. They also face enhancements of being in a gang and carrying a firearm, police said. Both men are being held on $315,000 bail.

In addition, Kahari Charles, 19, of Long Beach was arrested in connection with the May 15 robbery. He is being held on $90,000 bail, police said.

