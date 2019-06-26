× 4th Suspect Arrested in Caught-on-Video Assault Outside Long Beach High School: Police

A teen taken into custody this week is the last known suspect who remained at large after a vicious attack was captured on cellphone video outside a Long Beach high school last month, police said Wednesday.

A total of four teenagers have been arrested in the May 15 beating in front of Poly Academy of Achievers and Leaders at 1545 Long Beach Blvd., with 18-year-old Bryan Blancas facing possible life in prison on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and violation of civil rights.

The remaining suspects, including one taken into custody Tuesday, are juveniles.

The 16-year-old from Long Beach arrested Tuesday at a residence in Torrance was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and participation in a felony street gang, Long Beach police said in a news release.

The other two, ages 16 and 17, were both detained May 21 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, officials said.

All three juveniles are being held at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. They are not being identified due to their status as minors.

When the initial arrests were announced, police had said they were looking for multiple additional suspects. But investigators have since determined the teen arrested Tuesday is the last identified suspect responsible, said Shauna Dandoy, a public information officer for Long Beach police.

The cellphone video that captured the attack shows a group of at least six individuals surrounding the victim and throwing him to the ground, where he’s repeatedly hit and kicked.

The victim’s mother, Rasheena McCord, told KTLA her son is a 16-year-old special needs student who suffered cuts, bruises and a torn eardrum.

Prosecutors have said the victim is black, but they have not specified why Blancas is accused of violating his civil rights.

McCord said there was talk around campus of other young black males being jumped, and she believes her son’s assailants were group of Latino teens who asked him, “Where are you from?”

A group of parents and volunteers said they were responding to a rash of violence by going to the school every day to monitor and work with students.

Blancas has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of violation of civil rights, one count of dissuading a witness by force or threat and one count of battery.

If convicted as charged, he could face a maximum sentence of life plus 17 years in state prison, officials said.

A court appearance scheduled for Blancas Wednesday was expected to involve a pre-hearing conference in the beating case as well as hearing on whether he’d violated probation in a separate case, according to court records.

Last October, Blancas was convicted of carrying a concealed firearm after pleading no contest. He was subsequently sentenced to 180 days in county jail and three years of formal probation, the records state.

Inmate records show he was being held without bail.