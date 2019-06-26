× ‘ALF’ Star Max Wright Dies at 75 After Bout With Cancer

Max Wright, the star of the hit 80s sitcom “ALF” died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Wright passed away at his home in Hermosa Beach at the age of 75. Family sources confirmed to Hollywood reporter the actor was diagnosed with lymphoma in 1995, but had been in remission for some time.

Widely known for his role as Willie Tanner on ‘ALF,’ which ran for four seasons from 1986 to 1990, Wright’s acting career spanned four decades, with roles in other series including “WKRP in Cincinnati,” “Cheers,” “Who’s the Boss?,” “Murphy Brown,” “Ghostwriter,” “Friends,” and many others.

Wright was nominated for a Tony award for best actor in 1998 for his role as Pavel Lebedec in the stage play “Ivanov.”

Wright was married to Linda Ybarrondo from 1965 until her death in 2017 from breast cancer, Deadline reports. They had two children together.