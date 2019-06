The city of Malibu on Wednesday tested its existing disaster notification system after recent changes allowed more cellphone users to be reached. Details are in a post on the city’s website.

Editor’s note: A video that was posted at this link has been removed because it contained multiple factual errors.

The City of #Malibu is conducting a test of its Disaster Notification System today, June 26. Malibu residents who do not receive a test message by END OF THE DAY can call City Hall at 310-456-2489 and we will make sure they are in the system. More info: https://t.co/DKdU70LmOL pic.twitter.com/TPMZFaJPTk — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) June 26, 2019