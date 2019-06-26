× Contractors in 18 States, Including CA, Got $300M by Claiming to Be Cherokee Despite White Ancestry

Two years ago, when the mayor’s office in St. Louis announced a $311,000 contract to tear down an old shoe factory, it made a point of identifying the demolition company as minority owned.

That was welcome news. The Missouri city was still grappling with racial tensions from the 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, a black 18-year-old, in nearby Ferguson. After angry protests, elected officials had pledged to set aside more government work for minority-owned firms.

There was only one problem.

Bill Buell, the owner of Premier Demolition Inc., has no verifiable claim to being a member of a minority group. His ancestors are identified as white in census and other government records. And his claim to being a Native American rests on his membership in a self-described Cherokee group that is not recognized as a legitimate tribe.

They qualified for the minority contracting programs after claiming membership in unrecognized Cherokee groups considered illegitimate by Native American experts and federally recognized tribes. — Adam Elmahrek (@adamelmahrek) June 26, 2019

We found a similar discrepancy with another company that received minority contracting work at a university for Native Americans in Kansas. He said a great-great-grandfather was on an 1884 Cherokee census. Again, similar name, different person. — Adam Elmahrek (@adamelmahrek) June 26, 2019

One of these contractors has a high-profile political connection. He is brother-in-law to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, and he received more than $7 million in contracts by claiming membership in an unrecognized Cherokee group.https://t.co/Dbd2yBWhKU — Adam Elmahrek (@adamelmahrek) June 26, 2019

Cherokee writers like @pollysgdaughter and @rebeccanagle have long warned that this phenomenon in white communities – the lore of having distant Cherokee ancestors — has consequences. @pollysgdaughter has written extensively about the Northern Cherokee groups in particular — Adam Elmahrek (@adamelmahrek) June 26, 2019