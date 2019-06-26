Former La Puente Teacher Serving Prison Time for Child Molestation Is Charged in New Case; Additional Victims Sought

A former La Puente teacher already serving time in prison for child molestation has been charged with two new felony counts stemming from a recent investigation and authorities are seeking additional victims.

Jose Martinez, 55, of Rowland Heights, was convicted of lewd acts on a child under 14 in 2018, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. In that case there were several female victims who were students at Rowland Elementary School from 2015 to 2018, where Martinez was apparently a teacher.

The most recent victim came forward on April 7 and told deputies she was molested at Rorimer Elementary School in La Puente by Martinez, her first grade teacher, in 2010.

He was was subsequently charged with two additional counts of lewd acts on a child and is awaiting a July 8 court date, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Martinez, or who believes they might have been a victim, can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department special victims bureau, toll free tip line at 877-710-5273.