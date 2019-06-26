Former USC Gynecologist George Tyndall Arrested in Sex Abuse Cases, Attorney Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

George Tyndall, the former USC campus gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct against hundreds of patients, was arrested Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to one of his attorneys.

Andy Flier said that Tyndall was taken into custody outside his apartment. He faces sexual abuse charges related to 16 patients, according to multiple law enforcement sources. Neither the Los Angeles Police Department nor the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office had an immediate comment.

Tyndall, 71, has denied any wrongdoing. Flier said he will fight any charges filed against his client.

LAPD detectives have been collecting evidence in the case against Tyndall since May 2018, when The Times first reported he had been accused repeatedly of inappropriately touching patients and making suggestive remarks about their bodies.

