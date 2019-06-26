Frank Buckley Interviews: William Wang, VIZIO CEO & Co-Founder

William Wang is the CEO and co-founder of Irvine-based VIZIO, a leading manufacturer of TVs and sound bars as well as speakers and the Smartcast app. William graduated from USC in 1986 with a degree in electrical engineering and began his career in tech support for a Chinese company selling computer monitors. He would go on to create his own computer monitor companies before founding VIZIO in 2002.

During this podcast, William discusses his work ethic, the decision to take on the major TV manufacturers with the industry-disrupting VIZIO, and he details the major airline crash that he survived that changed his life and his approach to business.