Knife-Wielding Man Gets Away With Cash During Robbery of Shell Station in Orange

Posted 7:32 AM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36AM, June 26, 2019
A police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A man who was said to be armed with a knife robbed a Shell station in Orange Tuesday night.

The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at the station in the 8000 block of Tustin Avenue, Orange Police Department Sgt. Cullen said.

A clerk told arriving officers that a man entered the store and threatened him with the knife.

The robber, who was wearing a red bandana and a black hoodie, got away with about $2,000, Cullen said.

The clerk described the robber as a man in his 20s.

He fled in a tan SUV, Cullen said.

Surveillance images of the robbery were not immediately available.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.

