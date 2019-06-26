Knife-Wielding Man Gets Away With Cash During Robbery of Shell Station in Orange
A man who was said to be armed with a knife robbed a Shell station in Orange Tuesday night.
The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at the station in the 8000 block of Tustin Avenue, Orange Police Department Sgt. Cullen said.
A clerk told arriving officers that a man entered the store and threatened him with the knife.
The robber, who was wearing a red bandana and a black hoodie, got away with about $2,000, Cullen said.
The clerk described the robber as a man in his 20s.
He fled in a tan SUV, Cullen said.
Surveillance images of the robbery were not immediately available.
KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.
33.787914 -117.853101