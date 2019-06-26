Man Seen Brandishing Knife in Apparent Road Rage Incident in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was captured on cellphone video brandishing a knife during an apparent road rage incident in Long Beach Monday afternoon.

The altercation occurred at the intersection of Alamitos Avenue and East Broadway at about 6:50 p.m., according to the witness who recorded the video.

An unidentified driver in a dark minivan can be seen yelling at two men in the vehicle stopped next to him.

The man in the minivan can then be seen brandishing a knife in the direction of the other vehicle.

The minivan, which appeared to have Mississippi plates, then drives off down the street.

It was unclear what may have sparked the incident.

The witness, who was on a rental scooter at the time, said he was trying to figure out how to send the video to the two men in the remaining vehicle when a man came walking down the street toward him.

“Do you think you can get away before I take that phone from you?” the man, who was no longer holding a knife, can be heard asking the witness.

The witness responded, “stay away from me.”

The video then shows the man turning and walking away.

The witness later posted the video to YouTube.

"I'm glad nobody was hurt," the post read.

Anyone with further information, or who recognizes the knife-wielding man in the video, can contact the Long Beach Police Department.