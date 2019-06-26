× Monrovia Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Series of Kidnappings, Sex Assaults

A Monrovia man was sentenced Wednesday to life in state prison for sexually assaulting four women he abducted by luring them with money or drugs, prosecutors said.

Jason Chung Chien Yu, 43, was found guilty last month of three counts of sodomy by use of force, two counts each of kidnapping to commit rape, assault to commit rape and false imprisonment and one count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and criminal threats, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Investigators said he sought out women between 22 and 60 years old who were addicted to drugs. Yu would allegedly lure his victims into a dark-colored sedan, promising them money or drugs in exchange for sex.

In announcing Yu’s arrest in 2017, L.A. County Sheriff’s Lt. Todd Deeds said he “targets women that are more vulnerable than most.”

He would then take his victims to motels, where he held them captive and brutally sexually assaulted them, officials said.

Incidents occurred in El Monte, Monterey Park, Temple City and Lynwood, detectives said when Yu was taken into custody.

Prosecutors say the first assault occurred in February 2012, when Yu kidnapped a woman to commit rape.

He was also convicted of beating and sodomizing two women in April 2016 and kidnapping and sexually assaulting a fourth woman in February 2017.