× Simi Valley Man Accused of Targeting His Own Grandmother in Fraudulent Check Scam

Simi Valley police arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday accused of writing fraudulent checks to himself from two Simi Valley residents, including his own grandmother who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Kobe Abbott was booked on suspicion of identity theft, burglary, and possession of stolen property, after investigators say he obtained the personal information of his grandmother and another Simi Valley resident, and used that information to alter and forge several checks, which he cashed.

Abbott was able to defraud the victims of over $1,000, police said.

The suspect was booked at the Ventura County main jail.