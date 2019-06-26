Unionized Grocery Workers at SoCal Albertsons, Vons and Ralphs Vote to Strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After months of stalled contract negotiations, grocery workers at Albertsons, Vons and Ralphs stores voted Wednesday to give union leaders the authority to call a strike.

Members of seven United Food and Commercial Workers union locals voted “overwhelmingly” to allow a strike, labor leaders said, though they did not immediately provide a tally of the votes.

The decision itself does not trigger a strike, but gives the union leverage to call a walkout whenever it wants.

Employees are still working under a three-year contract that expired March 3.

