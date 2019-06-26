Unionized Grocery Workers at SoCal Albertsons, Vons and Ralphs Vote to Strike

Posted 9:05 AM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24AM, June 26, 2019

After months of stalled contract negotiations, grocery workers at Albertsons, Vons and Ralphs stores voted Wednesday to give union leaders the authority to call a strike.

Members of seven United Food and Commercial Workers union locals voted “overwhelmingly” to allow a strike, labor leaders said, though they did not immediately provide a tally of the votes.

The decision itself does not trigger a strike, but gives the union leverage to call a walkout whenever it wants.

Employees are still working under a three-year contract that expired March 3.

