Something for the Summer: Ernie Barnes, a Retrospective

For many fans of 1970s American television, Ernie Barnes’ (1938–2009) painting The Sugar Shack is no doubt instantly familiar. The 1976 work depicting a dance scene—which was the cover art for Marvin Gaye’s album I Want You—achieved cult status by regularly appearing on the hit sitcom Good Times, inspiring a community of television viewers who discussed it after each episode.

Barnes created some of the twentieth century’s most iconic images of African American life. He captured his observations of life growing up in North Carolina, playing professional football in the NFL (1960–1964), and living in Los Angeles.

Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective includes examples of his paintings of entertainment and music, and also highlights how Barnes, the official artist of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, extensively represented athletes and sports.

Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles, California 90037