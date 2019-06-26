Strong and Lean in Just 4 Days a Week, LIIFT4 With Beachbody Super Trainer Joel Freeman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beachbody Super Trainer and Creator of Liift4 Joel Freeman joined us live to tell us all about his fitness program called LIIFT4 that will help you get strong and lean in just 4 days a week. LIIFT4 will get you building lean muscle and burning a ton of calories. It’s an efficient, no-nonsense workout that combines weightlifting and calorie-burning high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in just 30-40 minutes per day. Liift4 is available on Beachbody On Demand.

For more info on Joel, you can go to his website or follow him on Instagram.