× White House and DOJ Are Not Planning to Block Any of Mueller’s Testimony, Trump’s Attorney Says

The White House and Justice Department are not planning to block any of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony next month, President Donald Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow said Wednesday.

“There are no legal moves that are being made here,” Sekulow said to CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead.”

Sekulow said he expected Mueller’s testimony to mirror the special counsel’s report, and said it “certainly would be inappropriate” if Mueller made any new revelations in his testimony.

Sekulow would not say if the President has read the full report, but said Trump’s legal team has “reviewed it more than once.” He called the report “convoluted” and “very hard to follow.”

The President’s lawyers are not actively preparing for an impeachment, Sekulow said.

“We have no impeachment preparation team in place,” he added. “I don’t see impeachment as a threat at all.”

Sekulow’s comments come just one day after the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees announced Mueller had agreed to testify on July 17 following a subpoena for his appearance.

Trump, who has long dismissed Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as a “witch hunt,” tweeted “Presidential Harassment” late Tuesday after the former special counsel’s agreement to testify was announced.

Mueller’s testimony will mark the first time the special counsel will answer questions publicly about his 22-month investigation.

In a press conference in May following the release of his report, Mueller stressed his desire not to testify, stating his report “is my testimony.”

“I hope and expect this will be the only time I will speak to you in this manner,” he said.

“It’s important the office’s written work speaks for itself,” Mueller added “The report is my testimony.”