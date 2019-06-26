Woman Fatally Struck, Man Critically Injured in Long Beach Hit-and-Run

Police in Long Beach are searching for the driver that fatally struck a woman, and critically injured a man, who were crossing a Long Beach intersection late Tuesday.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Burnett Street. The woman was found unresponsive, while the man was found lying in the intersection, police said Wednesday in a news release.

First responders transported the woman to a local hospital, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 35-year-old man, who is a resident of Wilmington, remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

“The collision occurred when two pedestrians crossed Pacific Avenue in a marked crosswalk on the north side of the intersection,” Long Beach police said in the news release. “The pedestrians were struck by a white, possibly four-door, unknown model vehicle that was driving southbound on Pacific Avenue at Burnett Street.”

Police said the vehicle fled the scene, and the driver did not stop to render any aid to the victims.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department’s Collision Investigation Detail Detective David Whelan at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tipsters can call 800-222-8477.